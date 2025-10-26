Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 1:05AM MDT until October 27 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 7:32 AM
Published 1:05 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches with up
to 5 inches on upper slopes and ridges.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.