Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 1:05AM MDT until October 27 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 6
inches, 6-12 inches above 7000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.