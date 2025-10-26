Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 1:15PM MDT until October 27 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14
inches above 8,000 ft with lesser amounts across lower terrain.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult along mountain roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…2 to 5 inches of snow is expected across Salt
River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .