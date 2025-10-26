Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 1:37PM MDT until October 27 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches with up
to 5 inches on upper slopes and ridges.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.