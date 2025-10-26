Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 1:59PM MDT until October 27 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. There is a likelihood of
minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations
up to 4 inches.
* WHERE…In IDAHO, Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region, Northern
Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains, and Western
Lemhi County. In MONTANA, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ this evening to noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.
Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in
hypothermia.