Winter Weather Advisory issued October 27 at 2:01AM MDT until October 27 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around 2 to 4 inches

with up to 6 inches possible for extreme eastern mountain areas.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches and patchy blowing snow could

reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.