Winter Weather Advisory issued October 27 at 2:01AM MDT until October 27 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 8:20 AM
Published 2:01 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around 2 to 4 inches
with up to 6 inches possible for extreme eastern mountain areas.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches and patchy blowing snow could
reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

