Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 11:56AM MST until November 6 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches, with

up to 12 inches at the highest elevations of the Tetons. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 1 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times over Teton and

Togwotee Passes due to blowing and falling snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations 4 to 6 inches over

Togwotee Pass and 2 to 5 inches over Teton Pass. Wind gusts 25 to

35 mph brings periods of reduced visibilities from blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.