Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 11:56AM MST until November 6 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches, with
up to 12 inches at the highest elevations of the Tetons. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 1 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times over Teton and
Togwotee Passes due to blowing and falling snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations 4 to 6 inches over
Togwotee Pass and 2 to 5 inches over Teton Pass. Wind gusts 25 to
35 mph brings periods of reduced visibilities from blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.