Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 12:32AM MST until November 6 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches, with

up to 12 inches at the highest elevations of the Tetons. Gusty

winds up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times over Teton and

Togwotee Passes due to blowing and falling snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations 4 to 6 inches over

Togwotee Pass and 2 to 5 inches over Teton Pass. Wind gusts 25 to

40 mph brings periods of reduced visibilities from blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .