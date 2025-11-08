Special Weather Statement issued November 8 at 7:02AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Pockets of dense freezing fog are occurring from the Idaho Falls

area north through Sage Junction to almost Dubois.

The fog is expected to last through 9 AM MST.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Dubois, Ammon, Ucon, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Hamer,

Osgood, and Sage Junction.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile at times in the fog. If

you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low

visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.