Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 11:51PM MST until November 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulation of 6 to 10 inches, with

up to 12 inches on western facing peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday. The heaviest snow is

expected from late Sunday night into Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes, including

over Teton and Togwotee passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .