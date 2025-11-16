Winter Weather Advisory issued November 16 at 11:09AM MST until November 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches,

with up to 12 inches possible across the western facing peaks.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday. The heaviest snow is

expected to occur between 11 PM Sunday and 7 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact travel over the Salt River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .