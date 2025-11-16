Winter Weather Advisory issued November 16 at 11:09AM MST until November 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches,
with up to 12 inches possible across the western facing peaks.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday. The heaviest snow is
expected to occur between 11 PM Sunday and 7 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel over the Salt River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .