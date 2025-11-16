Winter Weather Advisory issued November 16 at 11:09AM MST until November 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches.

The highest peaks could see up to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday. The heaviest snow is

expected to occur between 11 PM Sunday and 7 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact travel on Monday, especially the Monday morning

commute over Teton and Togwotee passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .