Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 12:36AM MST until November 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches with
higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches across the higher western facing
peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel on Monday, especially the Monday morning
commute over Teton and Togwotee passes along with Salt River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.