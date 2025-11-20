Special Weather Statement issued November 20 at 2:46AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Area observations and webcams indicate visibilities below one
quarter of a mile at times in pockets of dense fog and freezing
fog. Areas particularly affected are the corridor from McCammon
heading south along I-15 and US-91 and along US-30 from Montpelier
south.
If needing to drive through these areas this morning, allow
extra time for your commute and be prepared for sudden drops in
visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave extra
space between you and other motorists.