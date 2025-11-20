Special Weather Statement issued November 20 at 2:46AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Area observations and webcams indicate visibilities below one

quarter of a mile at times in pockets of dense fog and freezing

fog. Areas particularly affected are the corridor from McCammon

heading south along I-15 and US-91 and along US-30 from Montpelier

south.

If needing to drive through these areas this morning, allow

extra time for your commute and be prepared for sudden drops in

visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave extra

space between you and other motorists.