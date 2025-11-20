Special Weather Statement issued November 20 at 3:07AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
Clearing skies and ample moisture have led to the development of
patchy areas of fog across portions of the state this morning.
Visibilities of less than one mile have already been observed
along US 20/26 from Casper to Hiland. Other locations such as Star
Valley have seen fog develop, leading to reduced visibilities of
less than one mile as well.
* WHAT…Patchy areas of fog leading to decreased visibilities of
less than one mile.
* WHERE…Portions of Western, Southern, and Central WY. Locations
such as Star Valley, Jackson Hole, Green River Basin, Wind River
Basin, and Natrona County.
* WHEN…Through 10 AM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… If needing to drive through these areas
this morning, allow extra time for your commute and be prepared
for sudden drops in visibility. Slow down, use low beam
headlights, and leave extra space between you and other
motorists.