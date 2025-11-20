Special Weather Statement issued November 20 at 3:07AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Clearing skies and ample moisture have led to the development of

patchy areas of fog across portions of the state this morning.

Visibilities of less than one mile have already been observed

along US 20/26 from Casper to Hiland. Other locations such as Star

Valley have seen fog develop, leading to reduced visibilities of

less than one mile as well.

* WHAT…Patchy areas of fog leading to decreased visibilities of

less than one mile.

* WHERE…Portions of Western, Southern, and Central WY. Locations

such as Star Valley, Jackson Hole, Green River Basin, Wind River

Basin, and Natrona County.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… If needing to drive through these areas

this morning, allow extra time for your commute and be prepared

for sudden drops in visibility. Slow down, use low beam

headlights, and leave extra space between you and other

motorists.