Dense Fog Advisory issued November 21 at 1:47PM MST until November 22 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 1:47 PM

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains –
Island Park, Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava
Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

