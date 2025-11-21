Dense Fog Advisory issued November 21 at 1:47PM MST until November 22 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains –
Island Park, Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava
Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.