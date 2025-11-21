Special Weather Statement issued November 21 at 5:28AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Area observations and webcams indicate rapidly deteriorating
conditions this morning along several major travel corridors.
Pockets of dense fog and freezing fog could lead to visibilities
below one quarter of a mile.
If needing to commute this morning, allow extra time to reach your
destination and be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility.
Slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave extra space between
you and other motorists.