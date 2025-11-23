Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 1:31PM MST until November 24 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Strong winds will create rough waves on area lakes.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.