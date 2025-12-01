Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 12:07PM MST until December 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
over the higher elevations of the Tetons. Other locations
including the Gros Ventre Range may see total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will occur with
the snow. The strongest winds are expected to occur during the
morning hours Tuesday.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM MST Monday evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton Pass.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and
evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.