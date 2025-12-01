Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 12:21AM MST until December 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

over the Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will occur with

the snow. Accumulations between 2 and 6 inches elsewhere in the

zone. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be more widespread across

the zone Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton Pass.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and

evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .