Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 12:03PM MST until December 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton Pass.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .