Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 12:45AM MST until December 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches

over the Tetons. Accumulations between 1 and 3 inches elsewhere in

the zone. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will occur with the snow

this morning, with winds decreasing through the afternoon.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton Pass.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and

evening commutes.

