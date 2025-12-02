Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 12:45AM MST until December 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches
over the Tetons. Accumulations between 1 and 3 inches elsewhere in
the zone. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will occur with the snow
this morning, with winds decreasing through the afternoon.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton Pass.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and
evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .