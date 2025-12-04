Winter Storm Warning issued December 4 at 12:53PM MST until December 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected at times. Total snow accumulations
through Friday night between 3 and 6 inches in the valleys and 10
to 18 inches in the mountains. A few locations above 8000 ft could
see higher amounts with snow rates approaching an inch per hour at
times. Very gusty winds developing late Friday into Friday night.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and
Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.