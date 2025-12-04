Winter Storm Warning issued December 4 at 12:53PM MST until December 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected at times. Total snow accumulations

through Friday night between 3 and 6 inches in the valleys and 10

to 18 inches in the mountains. A few locations above 8000 ft could

see higher amounts with snow rates approaching an inch per hour at

times. Very gusty winds developing late Friday into Friday night.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and

Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.