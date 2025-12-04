Winter Storm Warning issued December 4 at 5:17AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20
inches across much of the area with the highest elevations seeing
2 to 3 feet. Gusty winds of 25 to 40 mph will be common. Higher
elevations of the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges could gust above
45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton,
Togwotee, and Salt River Passes. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief lull in snowfall rates may occur
during the day Friday with the heaviest snowfall likely to arrive
Friday night through Saturday morning. Gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph
look to accompany the heavy snowfall which may create reduced
visibility and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .