Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 1:02PM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
…PROLONGED SNOW EVENT…
.A plume of snow will continue to impacted north central Idaho into
west central and southwest Montana tonight. The snow activity will
decrease in intensity during the day on Friday, then a second plume
of precipitation will impact the region late Friday through Saturday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood of minor to moderate
winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches in
the valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the higher terrain and mountain
passes.
* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Lemhi Pass, Shoup, Bannock
Pass, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to
Gibbonsville, and Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.