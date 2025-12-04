Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 12:29PM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches;
accumulations of 10 to 15 inches at the South and Northeast
entrances and near Pahaska; locally higher amounts of 20 to 30
inches in the higher elevations in the Pitchstone Plateau and the
western slopes of the Absarokas. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph
over the Absarokas through the period. Gusts as high as 35 mph in
Yellowstone NP Friday night.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .