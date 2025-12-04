Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 2:37AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

for Jackson Valley, Star Valley, and the Upper Green River Basin.

Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches across Yellowstone

National Park, the Absarokas, western Wind River Mountains, and

the northern portions of the western Bighorns are expected with

the highest elevations potentially seeing up to 20 inches. Winds

gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be common across the Absarokas

with isolated gusts above 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northwest, and west

central Wyoming.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become very difficult, including through

Hoback Canyon. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday

morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief lull in snowfall rates may occur

during the day Friday with the heaviest snowfall likely to arrive

Friday night through Saturday morning. Gusty winds look to

accompany the heavy snowfall which may create reduced visibility

and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .