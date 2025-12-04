Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 2:37AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
for Jackson Valley, Star Valley, and the Upper Green River Basin.
Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches across Yellowstone
National Park, the Absarokas, western Wind River Mountains, and
the northern portions of the western Bighorns are expected with
the highest elevations potentially seeing up to 20 inches. Winds
gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be common across the Absarokas
with isolated gusts above 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northwest, and west
central Wyoming.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become very difficult, including through
Hoback Canyon. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A brief lull in snowfall rates may occur
during the day Friday with the heaviest snowfall likely to arrive
Friday night through Saturday morning. Gusty winds look to
accompany the heavy snowfall which may create reduced visibility
and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .