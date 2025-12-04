Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 3:51PM MST until December 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6

inches with higher snow totals expected at and above pass level

with 7 to 10 inches of snow for Galena Summit. Very gusty winds

developing late Friday into Friday night.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.