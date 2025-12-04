Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 3:51PM MST until December 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 3:51 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches with totals closer to the higher end of that range from
Rexburg northward. Very gusty winds developing late Friday into
Friday night.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

