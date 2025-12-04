Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 5:17AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 12
inches, with locally higher amounts up to 18 inches in the
foothill areas.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .