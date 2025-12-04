Winter Weather Advisory issued December 4 at 5:17AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches;

accumulations of 10 to 15 inches at the South and Northeast

entrances and near Pahaska; locally higher amounts of 1 to 2 feet

in the higher elevations in the Pitchstone Plateau and the western

slopes of the Absarokas. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph over the

Absarokas through the period. Gusts as high as 35 mph in

Yellowstone NP Friday night.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .