Winter Storm Warning issued December 5 at 12:44AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to
20 inches with the highest elevations seeing 2 to 3 feet. Gusty
winds of 25 to 40 mph will be common. Higher elevations of the
Salt River and Wyoming Ranges could gust above 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton,
Togwotee, and Salt River Passes. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to lighten in intensity
between 8AM and 2PM Friday, with accumulations generally between 1
and 5 inches. Moderate to heavy snowfall begins after 3PM Friday
and continues through the overnight hours, this is when a bulk of
the snow accumulations will occur. Gusty west winds of 25 to 40
mph, and possibly above 45 mph across higher elevations, occur
after sunset Friday and continue into Saturday morning. Heavy
snowfall and gusty winds could cause reduced visibility and
drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .