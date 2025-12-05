Winter Storm Warning issued December 5 at 12:44AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to

20 inches with the highest elevations seeing 2 to 3 feet. Gusty

winds of 25 to 40 mph will be common. Higher elevations of the

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges could gust above 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton,

Togwotee, and Salt River Passes. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to lighten in intensity

between 8AM and 2PM Friday, with accumulations generally between 1

and 5 inches. Moderate to heavy snowfall begins after 3PM Friday

and continues through the overnight hours, this is when a bulk of

the snow accumulations will occur. Gusty west winds of 25 to 40

mph, and possibly above 45 mph across higher elevations, occur

after sunset Friday and continue into Saturday morning. Heavy

snowfall and gusty winds could cause reduced visibility and

drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .