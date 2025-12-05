Winter Storm Warning issued December 5 at 12:53PM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 to 12

inches with higher elevations seeing an additional foot or two of

snow. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton,

Togwotee, and Salt River Passes. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Friday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snowfall begins Friday

evening and continues through the overnight hours, this is when a

bulk of the snow accumulations will occur. Gusty west winds of 25

to 40 mph, and possibly above 45 mph across higher elevations,

occur after sunset Friday and continue into Saturday morning.

Heavy snowfall and gusty winds could cause reduced visibility and

drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .