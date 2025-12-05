Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 12:44AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, with locally higher amounts of 9 to 14 inches in the
foothill areas. Gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to lighten in intensity
between 8AM and 2PM Friday, with accumulations generally between 1
and 3 inches. Moderate to heavy snowfall begins after 3PM Friday
and continues through the overnight hours, this is when a bulk of
the additional snow accumulations will occur. Gusty west winds of
20 to 25 mph are expected after sunset Friday and continue into
Saturday morning. Heavy snowfall and gusty winds could cause
reduced visibility and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .