Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 12:44AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches; accumulations of 10 to 15 inches at the South and

Northeast entrances and near Pahaska; locally higher amounts of 20

to 25 inches in the higher elevations in the Pitchstone Plateau

and the western slopes of the Absarokas. Gusty winds of 20 to 35

mph across Yellowstone National Park and 30 to 50 mph across the

Absaroka Mountains.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to lighten in intensity

between 8AM and 2PM Friday, with accumulations generally between 1

and 4 inches. Moderate to heavy snowfall begins after 3PM Friday

and continues through the overnight hours, this is when a bulk of

the additional snow accumulations will occur. Gusty winds are

expected after sunset Friday and continue into Saturday morning.

Heavy snowfall and gusty winds could cause reduced visibility and

drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .