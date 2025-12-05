Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 12:53PM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches in the
foothill areas. Gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snowfall begins Friday
evening and continues through the overnight hours, this is when a
bulk of the additional snow accumulations will occur. Gusty west
winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected after sunset Friday and
continue into Saturday morning. Heavy snowfall and gusty winds
could cause reduced visibility and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .