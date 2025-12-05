Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 12:53PM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches in the

foothill areas. Gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snowfall begins Friday

evening and continues through the overnight hours, this is when a

bulk of the additional snow accumulations will occur. Gusty west

winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected after sunset Friday and

continue into Saturday morning. Heavy snowfall and gusty winds

could cause reduced visibility and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .