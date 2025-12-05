Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 12:53PM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches; accumulations of 10 to 15 inches at the South and

Northeast entrances and near Pahaska; locally higher amounts of

one to two feet in the higher elevations in the Pitchstone Plateau

and the western slopes of the Absarokas. Gusty winds of 20 to 35

mph across Yellowstone National Park and 30 to 50 mph across the

Absaroka Mountains.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact any travel through the area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snowfall begins Friday

evening and continues through the overnight hours, this is when a

bulk of the additional snow accumulations will occur. Gusty winds

are expected after sunset Friday and continue into Saturday

morning. Heavy snowfall and gusty winds could cause reduced

visibility and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .