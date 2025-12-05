Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 1:43PM MST until December 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:00 PM
Published 1:43 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches with higher snow totals expected at and above pass level
with 6 to 10 inches of snow for Galena Summit. Gusty winds are
possible, with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.