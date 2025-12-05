Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 1:43PM MST until December 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and

6 inches with higher snow totals expected at and above pass level

with 6 to 10 inches of snow for Galena Summit. Gusty winds are

possible, with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.