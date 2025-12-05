Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 2:22AM MST until December 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. There is a likelihood of developing or ongoing minor

winter weather impacts. Additional snow accumulations up to one

inch.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass,

Shoup, Salmon, Bannock Pass, Williams Creek Summit, and Highway 28

Tendoy to Lone Pine.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR winter weather

impacts, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Friday morning commute, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.