Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 2:53AM MST until December 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches with higher snow totals expected at and above pass level
with 7 to 10 inches of snow for Galena Summit. Very gusty winds
developing late Friday into Friday night.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.