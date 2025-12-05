Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 2:53AM MST until December 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches with totals closer to the higher end of that range from
Rexburg northward. Very gusty winds developing late Friday into
Friday night.
* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.