Winter Storm Warning issued December 6 at 12:51AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, with higher elevations seeing an additional 15 to 20
inches. Gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph will be common. Gusts of 60
mph are possible across the highest elevations.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton,
Togwotee, and Salt River Passes. The hazardous conditions could
impact travel through midday Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snow are
possible through Noon Saturday. Snow and gusty winds could cause
reduced visibilities and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .