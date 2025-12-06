Winter Storm Warning issued December 6 at 12:51AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12

inches, with higher elevations seeing an additional 15 to 20

inches. Gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph will be common. Gusts of 60

mph are possible across the highest elevations.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton,

Togwotee, and Salt River Passes. The hazardous conditions could

impact travel through midday Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snow are

possible through Noon Saturday. Snow and gusty winds could cause

reduced visibilities and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .