Winter Storm Warning issued December 6 at 1:58AM MST until December 6 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow generally above valley floors. Additional snow
accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 6500 ft elevation. The Bear
River and Caribou Ranges could see additional accumulations of 12
to 18 inches. Very gusty winds overnight may cause areas of
blowing and drifting snowfall.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and
Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact Saturday morning travel.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.