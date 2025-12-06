Winter Weather Advisory issued December 6 at 12:51AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches possible, with locally high amounts up to 6 inches in the
foothill areas. Gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibilities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snow are
possible through Saturday morning. Snow and gusty winds could
cause reduced visibilities.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .