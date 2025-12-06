Winter Weather Advisory issued December 6 at 12:51AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches across much of Yellowstone National Park. Higher

accumulations of 8 to 15 inches across higher elevations of the

Pitchstone Plateau and the western portions of the Absaroka

Mountains. Gusty winds of 20 to 35 mph across Yellowstone National

Park and 35 to 55 mph across the Absaroka Mountains.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, with hazardous

conditions impacting any travel through the area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snow are

possible through Noon Saturday. Snow and gusty winds could cause

reduced visibilities and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .