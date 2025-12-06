Winter Weather Advisory issued December 6 at 12:51AM MST until December 6 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches across much of Yellowstone National Park. Higher
accumulations of 8 to 15 inches across higher elevations of the
Pitchstone Plateau and the western portions of the Absaroka
Mountains. Gusty winds of 20 to 35 mph across Yellowstone National
Park and 35 to 55 mph across the Absaroka Mountains.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, with hazardous
conditions impacting any travel through the area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snow are
possible through Noon Saturday. Snow and gusty winds could cause
reduced visibilities and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .