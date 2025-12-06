Winter Weather Advisory issued December 6 at 1:58AM MST until December 6 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches with higher snow totals expected at and above pass level
with 6 to 10 inches of snow for Galena Summit. Gusty winds are
possible, with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact Saturday morning travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.