Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:46AM MST until December 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Monday. The steadiest

snow will occur after sunset.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .