Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:58PM MST until December 8 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations between 6 and 14 inches
across the Teton, Snake River, and Gros Ventre ranges. Generally
under 6 inches elsewhere.
* WHERE…Teton, Snake River, and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday. The heaviest snow will fall after
sunset this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Teton Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .