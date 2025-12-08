High Wind Warning issued December 8 at 12:54PM MST until December 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

Localized gusts up to 70 to 75 mph possible.

* WHERE…Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range,

Natrona County Lower Elevations, Sweetwater County and South

Lincoln County. Strongest winds are expected along South Pass and

higher peaks of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects.