High Wind Warning issued December 8 at 1:49AM MST until December 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

Gusts to 70 mph are possible in Sweetwater County.

* WHERE…Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range,

Natrona County Lower Elevations, East Sweetwater County, Flaming

Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.